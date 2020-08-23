CHICAGO—On Friday, August 21, three people were shot at a barbershop in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the west side of Chicago.

According to the police, the shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. while the three victims were inside MVP Cuts Barber Shop. The barbershop is located in 1100 block of North Western Avenue. Two men opened the shop’s door and fired gunshots. Then, they fled the scene.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in the ankle. A 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh and ankle. They were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 52-year-old woman who was later identified as Tammy Adams was wounded in the leg and thigh. She was sent to Mount Sinai Hospital. Adams was waiting to get her grandson a haircut at the barbershop when the two gunmen opened fire.

Deavaie White, the witness for the shooting, told ABC 7 Chicago, “There was a brown truck and the boy was standing in front of the barbershop. So the boy in the truck, he shot at him but he missed the boy in front of the barbershop, and he shot in the barbershop and he shot some and he shot our mom”.

When the shooting happened, Deavaie White was streaming live to Facebook. She captured the entire incident on the phone video.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrested have been made. Chicago Police Department asks anyone who has any information about the suspects to submit them at cpdtip.com.