SAN FRANCISCO—On January 1, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced that 45-year-old Troy Roman McAllister, who is a parolee for robbery from San Francisco, was arrested after two pedestrians were killed in a vehicle collision in the South of Market neighborhood.

The SFPD stated that the incident occurred on December 31, 2020, around 4 p.m., McAllister was driving a gray Honda on 2nd Street towards Mission Street against a red traffic light and crashed into a gray Ford traveling on Mission Street towards 2nd Street. The incident caused the Honda to hit two adult female pedestrians who were crossing the street in the crosswalk. Both pedestrians were pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

According to Walk San Francisco non-profit organization’s press release, they revealed both victims as 27-year-old Hanako Abe and 60-year-old Elizabeth Plat.

Abe’s friends and family described her on a GoFundMe page as a data engineer who moved from Japan to San Francisco in 2018 for her career. Her family and friends set up online fundraising for people to support her family to fly to the U.S. and bringing her back with travel and funeral expenses.

Platt’s friend, Edna Miroslava Raia, said on social media that Platt was a previous DJ from KUSF radio station and a Walgreens pharmacy worker before she became homeless due to her unemployment.

Officers located and took McAllister into custody with the help from witnesses’ after he immediately fled the scene on foot into a commercial building located on the 100 block of 2nd Street, the SFPD reported.

The SPPD released that the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen in Daly City on December 29, 2020. They found and seized a handgun with an extended magazine and suspected methamphetamine from the stolen vehicle.

McAllister was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of driving a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, running a red light, speeding, two counts of hit and run, two counts of voluntary manslaughter, burglary, resisting arrest, driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs, two counts of DUI causing injury, possession of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines for sale, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a large capacity firearm magazine.

Authorities charged McAllister with one count of burglary and possession of stolen property regarding a burglary that occurred at a restaurant on the 200 block of Ritch Street on December 31, between 3:15-3:55 p.m. The investigation determined that McAllister committed the burglary prior to the vehicle collision.

On January 4, 2021, the San Francisco News reached out to KUSF and San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office for details about both victims, but did not hear back before print.

On January 1, 2021 SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin responded on Twitter regarding the victims’ death stating:

“This is a terrible tragedy and awful end to a brutal year. It is a system failure that resulted in irreversible harm to two families. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. We will hold the man who did this accountable. We will support the families of the victims.”

The crash and burglary are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Donate to help Abe’s family: www.gofundme.com/f/hanako-abe