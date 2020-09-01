ST. LOUIS, MO—A 43-year-old man was taken into custody for the shooting two St. Louis police officers on Saturday, August 29.

The officers were responding to a shooting on Hartford Street south of Tower Grover Park around 6 p.m. The suspect entered the home of Steve and Mimi Haag, ordered them to leave, and barricaded himself inside. The Haags were expecting a friend for dinner and left their front door unlocked.

The officers were looking for the victims and the suspect when gunfire erupted. The gunman shot one of the officers in the head and the other in the leg as he was assisting the first officer.

Both officers were rushed to a hospital, one was taken to St. Louis University hospital, and the other was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Investigators were able to take the gunman into custody around 4:45 a.m. on August 30, after a nearly 12-hour stand-off.

Authorities have confirmed the death of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, who was shot in the head during Saturday’s incident.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson stated on August 30, “This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face every day to keep us safe…This is a terrible, senseless tragedy.”

A second officer, whose name has not bee disclosed to the public, a 30 year-old male, was released from the hospital Sunday, August 30t.Officer Bohannon served for three-and-a-half on the force, and the 30-year-old officer has served six months.

“These officers, all they’re trying to do is their job and try to help a person who’s wounded and they come under fire themselves,” Hayden said in speaking with reporters outside St. Louis University hospital. “Our officers have been going through a lot this summer…We’ve had a surge in violence.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted about the situation on August 29 stating:

“Two @SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue.”

Sources told KMOV4, the 43-year-old suspect has a lengthy criminal history. He was convicted in 2001 of aggravated battery with a firearm in Florida, he is currently facing charges for sexual battery and kidnapping in Florida from last year, and he has other traffic and drug convictions in Missouri.