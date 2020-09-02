SAN FRANCISCO—Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco released a new policy requiring riders to provide photographic proof they’re wearing a mask before riding inside an Uber.

The company’s new decision states that if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, that rider will have to provide Uber with a selfie with a mask on next time they take a ride.

“Earlier this year, we built innovative technology designed to verify that drivers on Uber and delivery people on Uber Eats are wearing a mask. Before starting to drive passengers or deliver food, they are asked to take a selfie showing their mouth and nose are covered… We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street. That’s why we’re expanding the same technology to riders too. If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber. With the addition of this new feature, one driver’s feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver,” the announcement on Uber’s website reads.

The new policy will be rolled out to the United States and Canada by the end of September, and across Latin America and various other countries after. Both riders and drivers also reserve the right to cancel a trip, without a penalty fee, if the other person is not wearing a mask.

These additional safety measures are part of an effort to provide a safe ride-sharing environment amid the pandemic. The company has been maintaining other protective measures that they introduced in May, such as providing cleaning supplies and protective equipment to drivers, requiring drivers to wear masks, providing hand sanitizer to riders, etc.