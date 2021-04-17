SAN FRANCISCO—James Wiseman, the center for The Golden State Warriors is out for the rest of the season after tearing his right knee. He will also need time to recover from surgery.

This injury had taken place at the Golden State Warriors game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, April 10. During the second quarter, he dunked over the Rocket’s Kenyan Martin and then proceeded to land on his knee.

In order to return the following season, Wiseman will attend rehab in hope for a fast recovery.

Days after Wiseman’s injury, The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Thursday, April 15 via social media that read: ” James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today to repair a right meniscal. James will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of 2020-2021 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-2022 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September.”

Dr. Nirav Pandya from UCSF, stated that having your meniscus sewn together can result in a longer recovery time. It can take him up to 6 weeks to start walking on his own again.