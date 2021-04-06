These days, most businesses know that if they want to achieve ongoing growth online, they need to master SEO. Search engine optimization is the umbrella term used to refer to the strategies that companies can use to improve their position on pages presented by Google, Bing, and similar companies, when searching for specific terms. SEO isn’t a new concept, but it’s worth noting that the tools available to help you shine in the search engines have changed over the years, as have the guidelines that dictate the rankings.

Over the years, the strategies that companies have used to connect with their customers through the search engines have evolved. Initially, all a brand needed was a way to add a number of the right keywords into each page of their sites. Now, it’s important for market leaders to understand the meaning of intent, and how it influences their customer base.

What Does Intent Really Mean?

When you search for something with Google or ask the virtual assistant on your phone to help you answer a question, there’s a reason behind your action. You want to achieve something, whether it’s finding valuable information, or tracking down an item you need to buy. The purpose of your intent is what companies are trying to predict when they design their marketing campaigns. The importance of search intent skyrocketed in recent years when algorithm adjustments meant that modern search engines can now understand what customers actually need when they’re active online.

The more the engines understand the intent of their audience, the more likely it is that they can deliver the kind of results they’re looking for. Today, companies that know how to translate the intention or purpose of their customers at different points in the purchasing cycle can also manipulate the algorithms to appear closer towards the top of the ranking pages. This means that you’re more likely to get the attention of the customers most willing to buy your products or services. Understanding intent also means that you can create strategies that focus on customers most ready to convert. This ensures that you can turn rankings into revenue, without spending too much of your budget.

Leveraging Your Online Presence

Today, making the most of your online presence as a way to attract leads and unlock revenue isn’t just about earning backlinks from credible brands or using the right keywords a certain number of times. Today’s search engine companies are keen to give their audience the most efficient experiences possible when they’re looking for goods online. If you can understand the demands and expectations of your audience, then you can speak to both your customers, and the engine algorithms at the same time. As the digital world grows increasingly cluttered, it’s more important than ever for businesses of all sizes to reconsider how they speak to their audience, and how they drive the most effective outcomes for their companies. If you haven’t unlocked the power of intent yet, now could be the time to start exploring what your audience really needs most from you.