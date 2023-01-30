PHILADELPHIA, PA—The Philly Eagle is flying high after crushing the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7 in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 29. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII (57) on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

It was a disaster for the 49ers from the opening kickoff. On San Francisco’s opening drive, rookie Quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow on Hasson Reddick’s strip sack halfway through the first quarter forcing him to leave the game. Following initial tests, the 49ers believed Purdy suffered a UCL injury, but they are uncertain about the severity.

Insert the 49ers fourth quarterback of the season Josh Johnson, who was simply overwhelmed by the Eagles intense pressure. Johnson was unable to help the Niners before suffering a concussion in the third quarter and was not able to return.

Despite the injury to Purdy, the 49ers stayed in the game for most of the first half. Late in the second quarter, right after Sanders’s second rushing touchdown of the game, Johnson fumbled a snap. Reddick recovered the ball, and the Eagles scored for the second time in less than two minutes, giving them a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.

Philadelphia was led by its run game and stifling defense. Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jalen Hurts all found the end zone on the ground, while Kenneth Gainwell proved effective as a runner and receiver.

All four of the Eagles’ touchdowns came on the ground, including two by running back Miles Sanders and one by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who sneaked across the goal line from 1-yard-out near the end of the third quarter.

It was a devastating end to the season for the 49ers, who made it to the brink of the Super Bowl despite repeated injuries at the most important position on the field.

Philadelphia has outscored opponents this postseason by 69 to 14. For the Eagles, though, this game was a triumphant return to the Super Bowl five years after their last appearance this time with a new Head Coach Nick Sirianni, and a different quarterback in Hurts.

The opening line has the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. This will be the 14th time in NFL history where both number one seeds reach the Super Bowl.