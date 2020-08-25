PORTLAND, OR—A riot was declared at the Portland Police Bureau on August 23, the 88th consecutive night of protests.

The Portland Police Department (PPD) declared the gathering of protesters a riot at 11:08 p.m. and used crowd control munitions including tear gas. A total of 23 protesters were arrested.

Over 300 protesters marched toward the North Precinct around 10 p.m., many carrying matching shields painted with the words “Abolish the PPD.” Police announced to the moving protesters that Northeast Emerson Street, which led to the precinct, was closed to the public and that violators would be controlled or arrested. The crowd continued past police tape and cones and reached a wall of officers.

Around 10:30 p.m. an unlawful assembly was declared in response to protesters pointing green lasers and throwing objects at officers. Such projectiles included rocks, glass bottles, paint bombs, metal screws and a reported balloon filled with feces. A lieutenant’s hand was cut by a thrown piece of ceramic. Police cars were also targeted. At one point, a large firework exploded near police.

Press Release: UPDATE: Arrest Information After Riot at North Precinct (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/8YRImKFpxJ pic.twitter.com/StdgbPRHm8 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 24, 2020

The PPD reported that people wearing “press” markings threw commercial grade fireworks.

Protesters later lit fires in dumpsters and pushed them forward into the police line. This prompted the PPD to declare a riot at 11:08 p.m., ordering protesters to leave.

Fire was set to an awning of a nearby building. An officer on the roof extinguished the fire while sustaining hits from thrown rocks.

Around 11:30 p.m., CS gas was deployed and around 200 police began making arrests, totaling 23 by the end of the night. All arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Around 12:30 a.m., one person spray-painted over a security camera and another spray-painted an officer’s home address across a wall.

By the end of the riot, 80 emergency calls had been on hold. Thirty-five patrol officers deviated from usual activities to tend to the riot, police stated.

Throughout the night protesters chanted the name Jacob Blake, 29. Blake was shot in the back multiple times as he entered his SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin at 5 p.m. on August 23. Three of Blake’s children, ages 3, 5, and 8, were in the vehicle when he was shot. He was breaking up a fight between two women when two officers arrived, drew weapons, Tased him, and, according to the person who took the video, punched him in the ribs as he was in a headlock. The shooting was captured on video.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

A GoFundMe was set up for Blake by his family, reading, “These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs.” It is currently halfway to its $1,000,000 goal.