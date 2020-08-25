DETROIT, MI—On Sunday, August 23, Timesha Beauchamp, 20, who was declared dead was later found still breathing inside the James H. Cole Funeral Home.

San Francisco News received an email from the Allen Lewis Agency, who is affiliated with the funeral home that stated:

“While it is our practice not to comment on open investigations, we can confirm that on Sunday, August 23, 2020, we received a call to pick up Southfield Woman who was deceased. After receiving clearance from the Oakland County Examiner’s office she was transported to our funeral home. Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS.”

The agency noted that their thoughts and prayers are with the Beauchamp’s family.

The Southfield Fire Department issued clarifications regarding the woman stating:

“The City of Southfield is currently conducting a thorough internal investigation in addition to the Oakland County Medical Control (OCMCA) which will be reporting their findings to the State of Michigan Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness (BETP).”

They also indicated that there will be transparency once they have more information to provide.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger told the WXYZ 7 Action News that “It’s one of people’s worst nightmares to imagine having an ambulance called and sending you off instead to a funeral home in a body bag…unzipping the body bag literally that’s what happen to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open.”

According to reports, Erica Lattimore, the mother of Timesha was devastated by what her daughter has gone through.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has not responded to the San Francisco News for comment about the case.