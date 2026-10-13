STUDIO CITY — On October 11, New York’s Port Authority Police Department officers met Delta Flight 938 at John F. Kennedy Airport to remove a passenger who violently assaulted two airline attendents mid flight between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and JFK Airport. Actress Selma Blair, 54, was removed from the plane and arrested.

The actress is currently facing two assault charges after allegedly punching one flight attendant in the nose and biting another.

She was restrained on the flight, removed from the plane, and transported by ambulance to an area hospital to be examined. A representative from Selma Blair’s legal team indicated that Blair had experienced “ A medical emergency” that caused the incident.

In addition to the attacks on the plane, Blair was charged with kicking a Port Authority Police officer and striking a hospital nurse.

According to PAGE SIX, Blair appeared before Judge Indira Kahn at Queens Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty to the two assault charges filed against her. Bail was set to be paid, $20,000 cash, $60,000 bond, or $60,000 partially secured bond.

If found guilty, the actress faces seven years in prison. This is the second time Selma Blair has been arrested for assault during a flight. The first time she was with her family, her husband and four-year old child.

After the first altercation, Blair issued a public apology, indicating that her actions were a result of mixing alcohol with her prescription medication.

Selma Blair’s filmography includes roles in the following films: “Legally Blonde,” “The Sweetest Thing,” “Hellboy,” “A Dirty Shame,” “In Good Company,” “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” “Mom and Dad,” “After,” and “Introducing Selma Blair.”

The actress has multiple television credits as well and is the voice on the audiobook, “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” In 2022, Blair authored and narrated the book, “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.”

Blair is represented by defense attorneys Shawn Barnes and Joshua Reitzas. The FBI is investigating the case.