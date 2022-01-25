BRENTWOOD—Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car crash on Friday, January 21 involving his Yukon SUV and a red Prius. The incident was reported around 5 p.m.

Arnold’s vehicle also collided with a Porsche Taycan and images from the accident show Arnold’s vehicle tilted on its side and on top of the hood of the red Prius. The woman in the Prius suffered a head injury where blood was pouring from her head.

The collision transpired on Sunset Boulevard near Allenford Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department indicated that drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. Arnold was not injured during the incident.

The actor has starred in blockbuster flicks like “The Terminator,” “Predator,” “True Lies,” “The Expendables” and most recently appeared in the sixth entry in the “The Terminator” franchise, “Terminator: Dark Fate” alongside actress Linda Hamilton.