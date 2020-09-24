SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect was arrested for a hit-and-run which occurred in the area of Sutter Street and Stockton Street on Sunday, September 20.

Officer Tiffany Hang, Public Information Officer at the Media Relations Unit of the San Francisco Police Department told San Francisco News that about 11:28 p.m. on September 20, SFPD Central Station officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. They arrived on Sutter and Stockton Streets and located a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to a local hospital. Officers arrested Daiyah Taylor, 24, with the charge of Felony Hit and Run.

The case remains an open investigation, and the SFPD needs information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.