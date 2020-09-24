SAN FRANCISCO—Around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, September 19, officers patrolling the Stonestown neighborhood heard gunshots near the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School at 825 Brotherhood Way. Police searched the area for suspects, finding none, and reported a bullet hole in a sign of the school.

Police were assigned to guard the school after two other events suspected to be hate crimes: the same campus was tagged with anti-Armenian and pro-Azerbaijani graffiti in July and an Armenian church building on Commonwealth Avenue near the Richmond District caught fire in a suspected arson last Thursday, September 17. Arakelagan Yegeghetsi started a GoFundMe for the damaged St. Gregory The Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, where the fire started in three adjacent rooms including that of the Sunday School. The San Francisco Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation for these three events.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions between neighboring countries Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have continued unresolved since the fall of the Soviet Union. Between July 12 and 16, at least 16 service members from both sides were killed: four Armenian and 12 Azerbaijani soldiers, including a major general. These are the worst reported losses for both countries in four years.

On Monday, September 21, a spokesperson for the FBI said the agency was aware of the incidents and in “regular contact with local authorities.”

“Should information come to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” the agency said.

State Senator Anthony Portantino told Asbarez, “Our churches and church facilities are peaceful places for communities to pray, congregate and support one another. They should not be subjected to arson, vandalism and hate crimes. My heart breaks for Very Reverend Father Smpad Saboundjian, the entire St. Gregory the Illuminator congregation and the greater Armenian American community for this unnecessary act of intimidation.”