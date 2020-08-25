SAN FRANCISCO—From Friday, August 21 thru Sunday, August 30, Bay Area Black Restaurant Week will transpired celebrating flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.

While this year’s Black Restaurant Week does not offer live events, it provides Week Bingo to entertain customers to enjoy take out or outdoor dining throughout San Francisco, including Discovery Bay, Alameda, Oakland, Emeryville, and etc. Visitors can submit their photos of receipts to My Black Receipts to win the Week Bingo and receive Gift Cards or other culinary treats. Many restaurants are offering special menus and prix fixe meals for restaurant week.

Membership soul food restaurants, food trucks, juice bars, and cupcake shops include Eko Kitchen San Francisco, Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant and Vegan Bakery, Rome’s Kitchen, Voodoo Love, El Nuevo Frutilandia, Amira Drey’z Experience LLC, Hella Nuts, the Plant-Based Eatery, Daisy’s Desserts, Marzano, Kingston11 Cuisine, A Successful Event, 2nd Half Sports Lounge, Mia’s Munchables/TG_Edibles, The Vegan Hood Chefs, Sobre Mesa, Da, Flora, Sistas Wings & Things, Trap Kitchen Oakland, VACOS, Grandeur, Flint’s Barbecue, The Lemonade Bar Llc, Rush Bowls Oakland, Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement, Halftime Bar and Grill, Soul Bowl’z, The Cake & Sugar Company, and alaMar Kitchen.

Black Restaurant Week was founded by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrel, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to boost recognition of Black-owned restaurants nation-widely. According to their website, “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products. This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.”

Black Restaurant Week will be organized in Atlanta (September 4-13), Washington D.C. (September 18 – 27), New Orleans (October 2 – 11), Philadelphia (October 16 – 25), New York (October 30 – November 8), Central Florida (November 13 – 22), Alabama (December 4 – 13) soon.

