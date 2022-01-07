UNITED STATES—Guess what, it’s a New Year and I started to do something that I’ve been wanting to do for quite some time America. What is it? A clothing overhaul in my closet, my bedroom and just in general. It was work people, but it was work that I was glad that I completed because I didn’t want to have any worries whatsoever about forgetting things that should have been at the top of my priority list.

First thing first, I took everything out of my drawers and sifted through things to find out what I’m wearing and what I am NOT wearing. As a result, things I wasn’t wearing that needed to be tossed were tossed. In addition, things that were gently worn or barely worn I decided to donate those items people. After I had the main drawers organized and cleaned, then I tackled the closet.

That was perhaps the biggest frustration; I had no idea how many clothes that I have that I didn’t even know I had. I mean when you have brand new clothes that you do not even know about, that is NOT a good thing.

So what did I do? I took everything and I mean everything out of the closet and shifted thru all of my clothing to determine what I wear and what I do not wear. So I discovered that I had a lot of clothing that I had NOT been wearing at all and I donated that clothing. It did help me realize that I was buying more clothing than I actually needed, so I realized I absolutely need to cut back on that sooner than later people. In addition, I realized plenty of clothes I just bought to buy so it was wasteful spending at the same time.

As a result, close family members got some nifty clothing items, things that were actually brand new to say the least America. By doing that it opened my closet a lot more for storage. I was able to store things that I had NOT been able to store in my closet in the actually closet, but at the same time actually have space for the items as well and see everything clearly without wondering where a particular item was located.

Why is this important? It lets you know what you have, what you don’t have and perhaps what you actually need at the same time people. In addition, I got the opportunity to properly organize my clothes based on jeans, T-shirts, sweaters, sweatpants, spring jackets, winter jackets, long sleeve shirts, shoes, boots, etc. The key now is to wear the items I have and not purchase any more clothing that I do not need. Just because the item is on sale does NOT mean you need to purchase the item. That is something that I am learning and hoping to focus on in 2022.

Written By Zoe Mitchell