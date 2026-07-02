UNITED STATES—This has been an interesting conversation about the weather. Summer is here and depending on what part of the country you live in, its hot. There are places where you have dry heat and there are places where you have humid heat. When I say humid I mean downright tropical, oppressive and stifling.

Do you prefer the cold weather or hot weather? The answer for me is simple, cold weather all day. I was born in the winter months, and the cold weather doesn’t bother me too much. The heat itself I cannot stand it. When the temps get beyond 80 degrees that is it for me. I don’t like it and I don’t want it at all. I have traveled to every state in the South and for that reason alone I could never live there.

If you told me I would give you $10 million dollars to move to the South or a very warm climate, the answer is easy: it would not happen! I get the excuse all the time, when its super-hot, you can always cool off, but can you? Yes, you can drink a cold beverage, but when super-hot that is a shock to the body. You can have ice cream, you can go to an air-conditioned place, you can swim, go on the water, but it’s still hot and oppressive when you get out of those places or enjoy those treats.

What is the solution? You truly don’t have one. With air conditioning or even a fan, you get cold to a point that it becomes difficult to find the right balance. It’s different sleeping at night when its 50 to 70 degrees. When you get to 80 or 90 or higher, you’re sweating, you’re uncomfortable and doing everything in your power to try to find some sort of relief.

And for me, when it is hot, I am just plain miserable and irritable. Don’t bother me, don’t ask me for anything as you’re not getting what you ask for especially if it is something I’m not expecting to begin with. When it comes to the cold temperatures, it is easy to warm up.

Someone said when it’s hot you can only take off so many layers before you’re naked and then it’s a crime. When it’s cold, you can put on tons of layers to get warm. That is a very valid point. You can put on sweats, a sweater, a coat, a blanket, multiple blankets, get under the covers, the list goes on and on. Here’s the thing, if you ever get too hot when it’s cold, you can remove those layers to the point that you are able to find a comfortable temperature.

I cannot say that with confidence when the temperature is quite steamy. Does this mean I would want to live in Antarctica? I wouldn’t say that, but at the same time I have considered the notion of wanting to visit the place. Whereas when you get to tropical heat, you are not just dealing with the heart you are dealing with nature. There are certain things you get in steamy temperature, that you don’t have to deal with when it comes to the cold. I think that is a very important when it comes to livability; comfort matters.

There are those who like to be toasty, sweaty and get a tan, I prefer to be comfortable, at ease and not put in a position where I’m finding alternate ways to cool the heat down where finding the perfect temperature is not easy. Long story short, whatever floats your boat, floats your boat.