HOLLYWOOD—More chaos continues to erupt on Tyler Perry’s “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘The Enemy Within’ continued to witness Jason spiral after Priscilla’s escape from his dungeon. How in the hell can’t a single person inside The White House hear these screams? Oh, wait someone did hear it being Hunter and Donald of all people! You all are getting warmer.

Again, I DO NOT CARE about this fake attack on America that is driving no such narrative that intrigues the viewers of this series in any capacity. Jason emerged from his room, where his whereabouts rose to suspicion. Jason started to ask questions about Priscilla realizing that he is in serious danger because she can point the finger at him for kidnapping her.

I literally cannot believe Sam and his BS; he is so gaslighting Priscilla into thinking he’s some sort of hero when he placed her in this predicament. Sam is pushing Donald as a solution, whereas Priscilla was completely against it. Kyle learned Jason was in his bedroom all morning, but Kyle was not buying it. Dilva was informed that they located Jason, as she continued to worry about Trent’s whereabouts.

Looks like Jason is going to be the reason everything blows up in Hunter and Franklin’s faces. The tension amplified when Dilva learned someone may be aiming to assassinate Eli, the Vice President. Really? I thoroughly enjoyed last week’s episode because we didn’t have to deal with Nancy and Richard! Sam alerted Richard about what unfolded with Priscilla and Jason and spilled that he knew her whereabouts all along. What an idiot!

So Bobby and Lilly actually slept together, I know Donald will not be happy when he hears about this. What is the purpose of this conversation with Bobby and Lilly regarding his double agent status. Bobby did what Bobby did best, and Lilly started to fall for it. Jason was pondering venturing back into the tunnels, but Hunter’s arrival halted that. Rachel was absolutely flirting with Eli, which Simone did not like one bit, and it was obvious Eli was smitten with Rachel as well.

Simone realized that Eli was trying to make her jealous, but their conversation was cut short by Dilva. Eli and Simone confronted Dilva about the pressure to conform to her demands, and that he is worried about his safety. At least Dilva was honest with Eli and Simone that they may not be safe, despite thinking otherwise. It was nice to see Richard try to get Hunter to see that Jason needs serious help.

Sam spilled to Max that Priscilla kidnapped Jason, where Max warned him that Eli might be in serious danger; like his life could be on the line. Could the audience’s one hope be taken out. In a stunning twist, the audience learned that Isaac is working with the terrorists to attack Hunter and the administration. Wow, that was indeed something I didn’t expect which has indeed piqued my interest greatly.

Hunter spilled his concerns about Jason to Donald and that he is afraid what he might do next. Alan didn’t have glowing things to say to Rachel, considering they slept together and he completely ghosted her. Donald loved forcing Alan to be his errand boy, now that he’s back in power. Ugh, oh, it looks like Jason might have his eyes on Rachel now. Shocking moment, as Sharon was planning to make a run for it, but Kareem surprised her and things did not look good for her.

Rachel stumbled upon Trent’s bloody body inside a closet where Jason stashed it. Next week’s episode looks fun, as it seems the Hunter, Victoria and Isaac are planning to poison Eli.

Written By LaDale Anderson