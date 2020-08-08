SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 7, the Coordinator of Football Communications of the San Francisco 49ers, Tessa Giammona, issued an email to the San Francisco 49ers News that stated “The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Dion Jordan to a one-year deal”.

Jordan is a former number three overall pick from the 2013 NFL Draft. He has played in 50 games throughout his seven year career for the Miami Dolphins(2013-16), Seattle Seahawks(2017-18), and Oakland Raiders(2019). His career stats so far are 10.5 sacks, 82 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five passes defended. Last year for the Raiders he had two sacks and one pass defended.

Before becoming an Arizona resident, Jordan was born and raised in San Francisco. On November 22, 2019, Dion Jordan posted a video on Instagram, with the caption of “I’m from the Bay, we do things a little different”.

In his collegiate career, Jordan attended University of Oregon and made a transition from tight end to defensive end. His statistics at Oregon were 121 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed. In his senior year, he earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors and had 5.0 sacks, 44 tackles, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

Injuries have been seen throughout Jordan’s career. According to sports injury predictor, Jordan has had a torn labrum in his shoulder (2013), seven grade one knee strains (2016-18), cervical neck stinger (2017), leg shin bruise and inguinal hip strain (2018).

Jordan has had a history of performance enhance drug suspensions and was suspended for ten games in 2019 for Adderall violation.

Jordan will add depth to the 49ers defensive line and get to play in the Bay Area for another season.