SAN FRANCISCO – Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) announced on Friday, September 4 that it will launch FORT MASON FLIX, a pop-up drive-in theater as of September 18.

The theater will locate on FMCAC’s historic waterfront campus and run six days a week through October 18. Films range from “family favorites and cult classics to blockbusters and arthouse cinema,” according to the organizer.

The theater features an oversized 40’ x 20’ high definition LED Screen. “At 4,500 nits, this powerhouse screen is up to ninety times brighter than a standard movie theater projector, allowing visitors to enjoy their favorite movie in daylight as well as after sunset,” Fort Mason Center stated on the website.

In order to ensure moviegoers’ safety, guests should purchase tickets online. The organizer emphasized the contactless check-in system, limited capacity and safe physical distance between vehicles as well as clean restrooms will provide moviegoers a safe place to enjoy movies.

FMCAC also partnered with local film festivals and other non-profit organizations that were impacted by the pandemic to host special screenings. “These screenings will allow Bay Area non-profits to use the drive-in as a pop-up fundraiser and convene their communities for a special night of programming,” said the organizer.

Moviegoers can purchase tickets for September showings as of Friday, September 4 at fortmason.org/flix. The ticket price is $49 per vehicle.

Movies for September include “Minions,” “The Matrix,” “Xanadu,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Frozen,” “Purple Rain,” “The Lion King,” “Fury Road,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” “Furious 7,” “Hairspray,” “Selena,” “Gremlins,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Labyrinth” and “US.”