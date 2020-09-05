SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors announced on Friday, September 4 that the team facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz will serve as polling sites and ballot drop-off locations on Election Day, November 3.

The Warriors said they want to support voter participation in the 2020 General Election.

The facility in Oakland will additionally serve as a poll worker training location. The team also mentioned that Thrive City, the outdoor district around Chase Center in San Francisco, will be the ballot drop-off location from October 31 to November 3 for voters in San Francisco County.

The Mercedes-Benz Garage at Thrive City will serve as a storage space for equipment and staging area for vehicles in San Francisco County, according to The Warriors.

It also emphasized the importance of “civic engagement, voter participation and creating access to safe in-person voting and drop-off locations,” adding that players and coaches will assist voters at Thrive City mail-in ballot drop-off location in the days leading up to the Election.

“With our facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz all being utilized to support the 2020 Election process, this ranks as our most critical three-pointer of the year,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts.

Welts added, “for our democracy to work, we all need to exercise our right to vote, and activating all three of these locations will help expand that opportunity for many Bay Area residents.”