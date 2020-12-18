SAN FRANCISCO—The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Francisco Division announced on Wednesday, December 16 that it is offering a cash reward for information regarding the September 2020 fire at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco.

The FBI is working with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) and is offering up to $50,000 for “information leading up the identification, arrest, and the conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this arson,” according to a news release.

Craig Fair, FBI Special Agent in Charge indicated on the FBI’s website and on social media platform that he encourages anyone to come forward with information “regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be.”

On September 17 at 4:15 a.m., an arsonist set fire to the church’s administration building and “sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.” No one was injured during the incident.

“This act of violence was not just an attack on a building, but on a congregation. This was an attack on a community. We are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep our city safe,” said Fair.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the following: