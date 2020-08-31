CHICAGO, IL—On Sunday, August 30, five people were shot outside a restaurant in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the south side of Chicago. Authorities indicated one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the shooting occurred outside Lumes Pancake House which is located at 11601 Western Avenue, around 2 p.m. The five victims were shot while they were eating outside the restaurant under a tent. According to witnesses, they heard about 30 gunshots outside the restaurant

A waitress of the restaurant told CBS Chicago that, “Everybody started coming running in, and they were in the back in they were shooting. The guys came into the tent and started shooting everybody in the tent. We had to run inside and two people got shot.”

Authorities disclosed that the deceased victim was a 31-year-old male, who was the intended target of the shooting. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. Police noted a white SUV parked and someone firing gunshots at the victim when he was eating.

A 32 year-old woman was wounded in the thigh. A 32 year-old man was struck in the thigh as well. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and buttock. All three victims were sent to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

A 30-year-old woman was wounded in the foot. She was transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center. She is currently in good condition.

The CPD has not made any arrests in connection to the shooting. The case is still under investigation.