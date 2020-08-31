“Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice – from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice,” said Mayor Wheeler.

There has been one homicide in Portland since Wheeler’s statement denouncing the violence that has transpired in the city on a nightly basis. Since the protest started in late May, Wheeler defended violence against officers, arson and destruction of property. He attended a protest on July 22, which was declared a riot. In a video, Wheeler stated:

“I’d like to thank the tens of thousands of Portlanders who have come out to demonstrate in support of racial justice and equity. I want to thank the thousands of you who have come out to oppose the Trump administrations occupation of our city. It is an unconstitutional occupation.”

During a press conference from Sunday, August 30, Chief Chuck Lovell stated that the Portland Police Department simply do not have the resources to police the groups that are spread across downtown. Some leaders have called for Wheelers resignation, but when asked if he would resign Wheeler said, “No.”