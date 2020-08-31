PORTLAND, OR—On Friday, August 28, Mayor Ted Wheeler formally denied the recurring offer to federal aid in a letter to President Donald Trump. After 93 days of civil unrest Mayor Wheeler said the following in his letter:
“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”
Wheeler claims the federal aid is President Trump acting for political gai. In a public statement made by Police Chief Chuck Lovell of the Portland Police Department in early July, he stated that officers could not respond to calls made by members of the community because of all the violent acts taking place downtown.
“We are tired but we are resilient,” said Chief Lovell.
“Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice – from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice,” said Mayor Wheeler.
There has been one homicide in Portland since Wheeler’s statement denouncing the violence that has transpired in the city on a nightly basis. Since the protest started in late May, Wheeler defended violence against officers, arson and destruction of property. He attended a protest on July 22, which was declared a riot. In a video, Wheeler stated:
“I’d like to thank the tens of thousands of Portlanders who have come out to demonstrate in support of racial justice and equity. I want to thank the thousands of you who have come out to oppose the Trump administrations occupation of our city. It is an unconstitutional occupation.”
During a press conference from Sunday, August 30, Chief Chuck Lovell stated that the Portland Police Department simply do not have the resources to police the groups that are spread across downtown. Some leaders have called for Wheelers resignation, but when asked if he would resign Wheeler said, “No.”