UNITED STATES—On Friday, August 28, six mayors in Minnesota submitted a letter with their signatures to formally endorse President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for re-election in 2020.

According to the letter, the democratic cities are from the Iron Range region of Minnesota.

The mayors include:

-Larry Cuffe, the mayor of Virginia

-John Champa, the mayor of Chisholm

-Chuck Novak, the mayor of Ely

-Chris Swanson, the mayor of Two Harbors

-Robert Vlaisavljevich, the mayor of Eveleth

-Andra Zupancich, the mayor of Babbitt

After the endorsement was released Pence issued his thanks via Twitter.

The mayors indicated that democratic politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to support the working class in the country and they think the Democratic Party has been moved far to the left. The loss of jobs was another reason for them to make the decision to support Donald J. Trump to run his second term in the office.

“By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere. Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us,” reads a statement from the letter.