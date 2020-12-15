SAN FRANCISCO—The National Weather Service released a coastal flood advisory for Monday, December 14 at 4:18 a.m. to Tuesday, December 15, at 1:00 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, affected areas will be “San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West and Northwest facing beaches.”

High tides are expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late afternoons to early evenings, the National Weather Service indicated. Minor coastal flooding is expected with the “High Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning,” the advisory states.

King Tides are also expected, which means tides will be higher than normal. According to the California King Tides Project, “King Tides themselves are not caused by sea level rise but allow us to experience what higher sea level will be like. King Tides are the highest high tides of the year, about a foot or two higher than average tides, which corresponds to the one-to-two-foot rise in sea level expected during the next few decades.”

There is also a High Surf Advisory until Monday, December 14 at 7 p.m. Areas the National Weather Service expect to be impacted include “San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West and Northwest facing beaches.”

The advisory indicated that lots, parks, and roads will be flooded “with only isolated road closures expected.” According to the advisory, the breaking waves can reach 16-20 feet, or possibly up to 25 feet in some areas.

Since these “two events will overlap” it will “lead to additive water level impacts,” the National Weather Service indicated. It is advised for beachgoers to completely avoid the affected areas until it is safe. “Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion,” are expected, the advisory from the NWS notes.

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through the water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions,” the advisory states.