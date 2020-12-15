SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Dominic Green, 38, for the murder of Henry Kemp, 69, on Wednesday, December 9.

“Green was located in Piedmont, California by members of the SFPD Homicide Detail and Special Investigations Division. Green was taken into custody by members of the SFPD Tactical Unit and was booked on a warrant for manslaughter at the San Francisco County Jail,” states a press release from the SFPD.

Green allegedly threw Kemp onto the sidewalk when he was getting off a Muni bus on February 3, around 9:50 a.m. Authorities interviewed witnesses who stated that Kemp was “involved in an altercation with another passenger on the bus prior to the assault.”

Due to the assault, Kemp was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFGH) where he died on March 8.

Authorities indicated that the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that his death was the result of the serious injuries sustained in the assault with Green.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was issued for Dominic Green of Piedmont.

According to the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office jail records, Green was booked on December 9 and held on a $300,000 bond. He was charged with one count each of assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, involuntary manslaughter, and battery with serious bodily injury.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, contact them at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. All tipsters will remain anonymous.