SAN FRANCISCO—Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) announced its launching FORT MASON FLIX, a pop-up drive-in movie theater located on FMCAC’s waterfront campus from September 18. The movie theater will present various programs from family favorites and cult classics to blockbusters and arthouse cinema.

Drive-in theaters have become successful under the pandemic across the U.S., including San Francisco’s neighbors Concord, Santa Rosa, Pleasanton and San Mateo. FORT MASON FLIX is an only drive-in movie theater where people can enjoy cinemas with a view of the Golden Gate Bridge.

FORT MASON FLIX uses a high definition LED screen sized 40’ x 20’, which has enough brightness for audience to watch movies not only after the sunset, but also daytime. The huge screen is installed in the 13 acres parking lot.

As a prevention measure against COVID-19, they sell tickets online, take a contactless way for check-in and concessions, allow only a limited number of guests, and request the audience to keep physical distance of 6 feet even when they are in the cars.

Now tickets for October shows can be purchased online at fortmason.org/flix. Tickets for Community Partners events will be sold directly by those partner organizations. Tickets have sold quite so far, as Toy Story, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas were sold out within a day.

Film schedule in October is below;

10/1, 9 p.m. “Zoolander”

10/6, 6 p.m. “Clueless”

10/8, 6 p.m. “Best in Show”

10/11, 6 p.m. “Coco”

10/16, 9 p.m. “The Lost Boys”

10/17, 6 p.m. “Big Hero 6”

10/18, 9 p.m. “Vertigo”

FORT MASON FLIX is taking place from September 18 to October 18, Tuesday to Sunday at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123. Price is $49 per vehicle, and two screenings are conducted per day.

Organizations interested in sponsoring FORT MASON FLIX are asked to contact: sales@dothebay.com