Free Meals Available For Children In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO- On Tuesday June 2, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) Student Nutrition Services announced that they are providing the free meals to all children in San Francisco throughout the summer via Twitter.

The goal of SFUSD Student Nutrition Services is to ensure no child goes hungry. They are a partnership with Revolution Foods to source high-quality meals to children.

Adults can pick up free meals for children without a child present; however, they need to provide the child’s date of birth or school and grade information when picking up the meals.

“This verification step will help us to ensure that we are providing meals to children only.” reads a statement by the SFUSD Student Nutrition Services regarding the free meals offer.

Free meals are available to pick up on Monday and Wednesday at the following places:

A.P. Giannini Middle School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Bret Harte Elementary School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Brown Middle School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Carver Elementary School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Carmichael K-8 ( 11am to 12 pm)

Chavez Elementary School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Denman Middle School ( 11am to 12 pm)

El Dorado Elementary School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Jordan High School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Lau Elementary School (10:45 am to 11:45 am)

Lick Middle School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Lincoln High School (11am to 12 pm)

Longfellow Elementary School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Mission High School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Roosevelt Middle School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Rosa Parks Elementary School ( 11am to 12 pm)

SF International High School ( 11am to 12 pm)

Washington High School ( 11am to 12 pm)

For more details on the free meals for children, visit the SFUSD website.