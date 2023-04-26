SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing adult at risk. Conrado Concepcion, 75, was last seen at his home on the unit block of Danton Street in San Francisco on Monday, April 24, at approximately 10:30 a.m. The SFPD reported that Concepcion may be driving his maroon Toyota Sienna van (CA License Plate 4JTD989).

He is described as a 75-year-old male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. He is considered “at-risk” due to a medical condition. Concepcion has a feeding tube in his neck and was last seen wearing a black beanie, and green sweater, over a grey jogging suit.

Anyone who sees Conrado Concepcion should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with details on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.