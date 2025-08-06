INGLESIDE—Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Collins, out on bail for the stabbing to death of an unnamed man on Ocean Avenue and Lee Street, has now been charged with the murder of former ice hockey goalie and avid biker, twenty-eight-year-old, six feet, four inches tall Colden Kimber whom he totally ambushed, stabbing him on the right side of his neck with a six-inch knife. He was immediately rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, but the surgeons could not save him.

Kimber and his unnamed girlfriend were on a date while Collins was harassing a family of two children and a mother, saying ‘You think you’re better than me,’ according to witnesses’ accounts. Kimber decided to step in between Collins and the family, attempting to prevent any more harassment.

They were in the underground station; Kimber was waiting for the ‘K’ train to approach. He did not even know what was coming until it was too late.

Collins had been apprehended two blocks away. Upon being arrested, he was found drenched in blood and still carrying the murder weapon.

In April 2025, court records revealed that Collins had been released on bail for vandalism for over $400, attempted second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer. Now Collins is being charged with murder and two counts of child endangerment.

Hailing from New York State, Kimber played youth ice hockey at Ithaca Youth Hockey Association (IYHA). When he moved to California, he joined the Vacaville Semi-Professional Team. He played the position of goalie because of his size.

Also, he worked as a part-time bike mechanic/salesclerk at American Cyclery in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury. He was well-known around the San Francisco biking culture. He was a student at San Francisco State University (SFSU), majoring in kinesiology.

He is now being hailed as a hero for protecting the family.