FRESNO—On Saturday, July 19, 2025, a mother, Danielle Fulton and her fourteen-year-old daughter Emma were excited to have a girls day trip to see My Chemical Romance at Oracle Park in San Francisco. But on the way there, a tire rim landed on top of young Emma.

Danielle had pulled the rim off her, but her daughter was still unresponsive. She had to call 911, which responded with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and the Alameda County Fire. For the next fifteen minute, Emma just laid there with her mouth open, and her eyes blank. The next nine days were the worst; they had to go from San Joaquin General Hospital to UC Davis Medical Center.

Emma’s injuries are all over her body both in and out. They include her head, her face, her chest and her abdomen. There is a fractured skull, liver laceration and internal bleeding. She will need several surgeries, including skull reconstruction.

There will be six to nine months of recovery time for her, which include doctors’ appointments, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, leading to her missing her freshman year of high school.

A GoFundMe has already raised over $18,000, helping with her medical expenses.

Tracy Fire Department gave her some merch while she is laid up in the hospital. Mother Fulton has nothing but good words for the hospital staff as well.