BURLINGAME—After searching high and low for a right police chief to fill the position, Burlingame has finally acquired a new police chief. With thirty-one years in law enforcement under his belt, Raj Vaswani is now the new Burlingame Police Chief.

Recently, he was the deputy chief of the special operations bureau at San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). He has served as SFPD’s commander staff as commander of investigations, deputy chief of investigations, he was the citywide night captain in the motors/traffic unit and served as commanding officers for two stations – Park and Bayview.

As a lieutenant, he was watch commander in the Mission District and worked in admin bureau on business, giving out permits on an as-needed basis, special projects and facilities. He served on chiefs of staff office, overseeing legal division.

He has criminal justice degrees from San Jose State. He is a graduate from San Francisco Police Department’s Leadership Development.