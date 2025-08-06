SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 2, 2025, thirty-two-year-old Thomas Siderio, who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was found near Golden Gate Park at Fulton Street and 35th Avenue, which is located close to Spreckles Lake on the northern side of the park in his trailer at around eleven o’clock in the evening.

The San Francisco police officers, who were patrolling the area at the Dead & Company Concert series, celebrating the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary, noticed Siderio’s open and well-lit trailer when they discovered about one hundred tanks of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, and balloons in close proximity. He was arrested on-the-spot. They also impounded his trailer for evidence. They took about one hundred tanks of nitrous oxide and balloons that were to be used for the Dead and Company concerts as well.

During the Grateful Dead anniversary concert series, police officers from the San Francisco Police Department will continue patrolling areas to keep it safe for all individuals.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail. He was taken into police custody on charges of possessing nitrous oxide, possessing with intent to inhale for intoxication, which had been criminalized in 2024 under California state penal code section381b and on suspicion of distributing nitrous oxide. Using it for recreational use is illegal. As of now, the case is still pending upon further investigation.