SAN FRANCISCO AUG. 28-29—Outside Lands, the largest independently owned music festival in the United States is going virtual this month. The virtual festival ‘Inside Lands’ will stream for free on Twitch and feature dozens of live performances, as well as interviews with artists and festival curators. Twitch is a website where video content is streamed live to viewers. The line-up can be found on the Outside Lands website.

The annual festival that transforms the Western end of Golden Gate Park into four massive iconic stages dubbed: Lands End, Twin Peaks, Sutro, and the Panhandle was canceled this year due to Covid-19. Although full refunds are being offered to those who bought tickets, along with an option to use the ticket for a rescheduled date next year, Outside Lands still wants to share something special with its community of festival-goers this year.

“Join us for iconic archival sets, exclusive live performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, small businesses, and community that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind,” said the Outside Lands website.

Keeping their community in mind, Inside Lands is parterning with 72 local restaurants and eateries that are currently offering takeout and outdoor seating.

“As our fans know, food and drink are near and dear to our hearts, so please show your support for our many Taste of the Bay Area partners!”

According to the Inside Lands website, these restaurants will be offering special Inside Land combos until the end of Aug. lasting for a limited time.