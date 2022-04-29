SACRAMENTO—The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Leslie Ben-Lesau who was last seen on Friday, April 15 near the capitol. Leslie’s family indicated they last heard from her two weeks ago when she was preparing to go on a date with someone she met through a dating app, OkCupid.

According to her family, there has been no activity on her cellphone since April 15. They also disclosed that Leslie suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information about Leslie Ben-Lesau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (916) 808-5471. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME.

By Monique