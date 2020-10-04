SAN FRANCISCO—A wax museum Madame Tussauds San Francisco reopened on Friday, October 2, after 6 months of its closure due to the health orders.

On October 2, Madame Tussauds San Francisco announced its reopening under some health restrictions. Under the new system, all admission requires advance reservations, the number of tickets are limited, people should wear masks in the museum, and enough physical distancing is required.

The safety measures upon the reopening includes the following:

When all guests enter the museum, they are required to use hand sanitizers.

Touch screens and other facilities for interactive activities are frequently disinfected by the staff.

Social distancing measures are marked on the floor.

Some attractions are temporarily limiting interactive elements.

The museum only accepts contactless payment methods.

For a limited time, admission tickets at reopening price are available. The price would be $19.99, while the normal price is $24.99. Tickets at reopening offer price are available here.

The museum is located at 145 Jefferson Street, Suite 600, San Francisco. It has been featuring true-to-life wax figures of Hollywood celebrities, sports icons and world leaders. The first museum in London was opened by Marie Tussaud in 1802, and The San Francisco museum opened in 2014.

The museum has provided terrace room, catering, and tables for various parties including wedding, live performances, and business receptions. If people had a reservation for the dates when the museum was closed, they are welcome to reschedule. For additional questions, contact MTgroupsales@merlinentertainments.biz.