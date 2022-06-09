SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Mission District on Friday, June 3. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 15th Street and South Van Ness Avenue about a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim later died at the hospital. His name has not been disclosed to the public.

During the course of the investigation, officers who responded to the scene obtained information that the suspects were still in the area. Officers located the suspects and developed probable cause to arrest two adult males for homicide (187 PC). This is an active investigation being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The names of the suspects are not being disclosed at this time.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

“We would like to thank the patrol officers for their quick response to the scene and the community’s assistance in providing information, which was critical in apprehending the suspects,” the SFPD indicated in a statement.