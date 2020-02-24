SAN FRANCISCO- Almost 100 cars participated in a series of illegal slideshows throughout The City early Sunday morning.

A slideshow is when a group of vehicles drive through neighborhoods and do multiple spins while bystanders watch. Police became aware of the meetup through videos surfacing on social media and through reports. The massive group of drivers met at Candlestick Park and went through the Mission, Twin Peaks, Richmond and Bayview districts.

Police confirmed that no or arrests or citations were made to those involved. However, officers were at the scene wearing body cameras. SFPD said in a statement, “We will be working to determine the identity of the persons and vehicles participating in the sideshows and will use all available legal resources to prosecute those involved. Anyone with information including vehicle license plates or video is asked to call the SFPD.”