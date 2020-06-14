SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, June 12, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced that the city plans to allow operating outdoor boot camps and yoga classes on Monday, June 15 via Twitter. The department also asked people who are interested in operating those outdoor programs to fill out a space inquiry through their website.

The applicants must provide certain information while filling the inquiry sheet, including the program name, sponsoring program name, activity type, equipment requirement, date preferred, and several primary contact information.

A statement on the department’s website notes, the city of San Francisco has not released any health guidance and orders for the outdoor yoga and boot camp programs. There is not an explicit rule on the size of the yoga classes or the boot camps. Also, the department is not sure what activities will be allowed for the boot camps and outdoor classes.

The department says, they try to get the programs started as soon as possible. They will require a permit to operate the outdoor programs.

“Any authorized outdoor health and fitness programs will need a permit to operate so that they have a designated space and permission to offer the class,” read the statement on the department’s website.

The department indicated that they will inform people who are looking for more information about the price and application of the outdoor programs as soon as the healthy guidance and orders are issued by the city.

For more details on space inquiry for the outdoor program, https://fs12.formsite.com/sfrpsurvey/bootyoga/index.html.

For more updates about the fitness programs and outdoor activities, visit The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department website.