SAN FRANCISCO—A study conducted by the California Secretary of State found that over 100,000 ballots for the March 3, presidential primary election were not counted and rejected because of mistakes.

The city of San Francisco had a total of 9,407 ballots that were not counted. Of the 9,407 not counted, 9,115 were not counted because they were received late. San Francisco ranked third behind Solano County which rejected 10,331 ballots and Los Angeles County rejected a total of 17,373 ballots.

Almost 7 million Californians voted by mail during the March 3, Presidential Primary Election.

Reasons for the rejections include forgetting to sign the ballot, not having the ballot postmarked by the deadline, signatures not matching the one on file or ballots missing from the envelope.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more counties are making the move to mail-in ballots. On May 8, the Governor of California issued an executive order to ensure that all Californians have the right to vote by mail.

American President Donald Trump tweeted on May 26, his disapproval of mail-in voting for the state of California stating:

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”