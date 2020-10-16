SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14, that they arrested two people in their 20s in connection with the murder that occurred on October 4 in the South of Market neighborhood.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on October 4, SFPD officers from the Southern Station responded to an aggravated assault occurring on the 900 block of Mission Street. They arrived on scene and located a 35-year old male victim with life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon on the sidewalk.

Medics summoned by the officers transported the victim to the hospital, but he was declared deceased due to the injuries on the following day. The SFPD Homicide Detail and Night Investigations Unit took over the investigation. The victim was identified as Orlando Echeagaray, 35, of San Mateo, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

After the investigation, the suspects, 26-year-old Michael Stables and 20-year-old Carolina Hernandez, were located and arrested by Redwood City Police officers on October 10. SFPD investigators took custody of the suspects, and transported them to the San Francisco County Jail. Stables is accused of homicide and attempted homicide, and Hernandez of being an accessory to the crime.

While arrests have been made this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.