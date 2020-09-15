SAN FRANCISCO—The city of San Francisco started to allow more businesses to reopen indoors on Monday, September 14. Hair and nail salons, barbershops, gyms, massage services, hotels and family entertainment can now operate indoors with limited capacity.

On September 10, San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed announced the city was going to allow additional re-openings on Monday. In addition to the businesses and activities that were already planned to resume operations in mid-September, indoor personal services and gyms are reopening with limited capacity. All staff members in those businesses should wear face coverings at all times.

In addition to those indoor services, hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers, drive-in entertainment like outdoor movies and outdoor tour buses and boats, will also be operating under the restrictions for outdoor gatherings. If museums and galleries submit health and safety plans to the Department of Public Health within the week of September 14, they will be able to reopen on September 21.

The city of San Francisco opened Community Hubs on September 14 to resume in-class learning in a way of distance learning. The city of San Francisco announced, “Given San Francisco’s recent success in slowing transmission, in-person learning and child and youth development activities will also be opened on a rolling basis.”

San Francisco’s detailed reopening plan on September 14 and future goals are listed below:

September 14 – “Low Risk Outdoor and Indoor Activities”

Indoor personal services including hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage services, tattoo and piercing.

Indoor gyms.

Hotels and other lodging.

Places of worship and political activities (one person at a time indoors for individual prayer or campaign office use; up to 50 people outdoors).

Outdoor tour buses and open-air boats.

Drive-in movies.

Outdoor family entertainment, such as mini-golf, batting cages, and go-carts, except for amusement park rides and playgrounds.

September 21 – “Indoor Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums and TK-6th grade in-person learning”

Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums.

In-classroom learning: TK-6th grade on rolling basis.

End of September – “Low Risk Indoor Activities”

Places of worship, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; up to 50 people outdoors).

October – “Middle School in-person learning”

Middle schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan.

November – “High Schools, additional learning activities”