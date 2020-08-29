WASHINGTON D.C.—Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and his wife Kelley were trailed by a group of protestors after hearing President Donald Trump’s closing remarks for the Republican National Convention at the White House on August 28.

In a video taken by an onlooker and posted to social media, the Senator and his wife are seen walking, escorted by Metropolitan Police Department officers, when a crowd of protesters surrounds them.

The officer on Senator Paul’s left is seen shouting “move back,” and using his bicycle as a shield to push back the protesters. One of the protesters pushes the officer back hard enough that he stumbles backwards. Senator Paul stops the officer from falling with his arm.

Some of the protesters are heard yelling, “Say her Name” and Breonna Taylor on the video.

Taylor was shot by the police in her Kentucky home in March during a “no-knock” raid.

Neither Senator Paul nor his wife were visibly touched or injured during the incident.

Senator Paul took to twitter at 1:39 a.m. on the 28th, “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

Senator Paul and Kelley appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight'” Friday, August 28, to recount the early morning incident.

Kelley commented, “It was terrifying. I have never experienced anything like that in my life. We felt completely powerless. At first I was trying to look in their eyes and trying to have any kind of reason…to see someone as a human being and I realized they did not see us as human beings […] I really thought we were going to lose our lives, I thought someone was going to throw a brick. It was the most terrifying moment of my entire life.”

Senator Paul also mentioned on the Fox News show how his support for criminal justice reform should be separated from his support of policing as a whole. He stated, “more than 99 percent” are responsible, well-trained officers of the law.