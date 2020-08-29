SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 28, Muni bus driver Antonio Cahilig was feeling sick during his route and got into an accident during his route. Later on, he passed away at San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital.
Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, Cahilig was on the 24 Divisadero route, heading northbound on Noe Street and his bus ended up imploding into nearby parked cars. According to the press release, nobody was on board or inside the parked vehicles.
In a press release sent from San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Deputy Spokesperson, Kristen Holland, said:
“The SFMTA family are grief-stricken at the loss of Antonio,” said Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin. “On behalf of all the staff at the SFMTA, I extend my deepest condolences to Antonio’s family and friends. His dedication, and that of all our customer-facing, essential workers, is the pride of our agency.”
Cahilig’s son, Chris Cahilig, posted this statement around 1 p.m. on his Facebook account, ‘Tomorrow is never promised, so love and appreciate the people who are in your life’… This quote has never felt more surreal until today”.
Chris Cahilig has not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.