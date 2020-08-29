SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 28, Muni bus driver Antonio Cahilig was feeling sick during his route and got into an accident during his route. Later on, he passed away at San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, Cahilig was on the 24 Divisadero route, heading northbound on Noe Street and his bus ended up imploding into nearby parked cars. According to the press release, nobody was on board or inside the parked vehicles.

In a press release sent from San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Deputy Spokesperson, Kristen Holland, said: