UNITED STATES—Americans, please take a moment because if you were of age, at least 5 or older, meaning you were born in 1996, you probably have an idea of where you were on September 11, 2001. I know I can remember where exactly I was, how old I was and what I was doing at the time. I was in high school and in particular, I was in my pre-calculus course.

September 11, 2026, will mark 25 years since the terrorist attacks in this country on our soil. I think that was the first time in my entire life, the entire world came to a standstill. There was an utter loss for words; at least I couldn’t put into words what unfolded. If you had Cable TV, it was the first time the news was playing literally on every single channel; including premium channels. HBO was televising news reports about the terrorist attacks in New York City on the World Trade Centers.

For people born, after 9/11, they have no idea that the World Trade Centers used to exist. These people have no idea what it was like to go to the airport before the TSA was established and stricter security searches. They have no idea what it was like for Americans watching on live TV a plane collide into this massive building. Some of us witnessed, seeing the first tower on fire, then witnessing that second plane literal crash into the building and explode in the process. The horror, I couldn’t believe my eyes, I saw the plane colliding into the building.

My teacher immediately turned off the TV in the classroom, which was the first time we actually watched TV in that classroom. Within 30 minutes an announcement was made on the PA speaker for all students to IMMEDIATELY GO HOME. It was stressed to go home IMMEDIATELY. This was concerning as an American because we had no idea what was unfolding, if more attacks were coming and who could be trusted.

There was another attack on the Pentagon, but the plane colliding into that federal government building was halted. It changed race relations in this country as people were scared of certain ethnicities and prejudgments were being made. All Muslims were considered threats, it was a change in the country, emotionally and mentally. There are a lot of people born before 2001, who have no idea what airports used to be like before 9/11.

There was no TSA, you didn’t have the massive security checks that you now have. I recall the first flight I ever took post 9/11/21 which was like 6 months later to a school trip to California. Our flight was not leaving till 7:30 a.m., we had to get to the airport at 3:30 a.m. because that is how long the security check was. Shoes had to be taken off, belts had to be taken off, pockets emptied, backpacks checked no fluids and so much more; it was utter mayhem people.

Those terrorists’ attacks on our country have changed how we fly. These precautions have to be taken from this point forward to ensure safety so flying will never be the same as a result. The weird thing about September 11, 2001, is that so many Americans move along with their lives as if it never happened.

For people who were there in NYC, who witnessed the towers crashing down and a ton of smoke and debris scatter throughout NYC, you can never forget it. The firefighters, the police officers, the random citizens and so much more. To anyone who lost family members or friends as a result of 9/11, you’ll never forget that day.

Friday, September 11, 2026, marks 25 years of that monumental moment that changed America as we know it. While it’s not a federal holiday and trust me, I can’t believe of all the holidays we currently have in this country that September 11 HAS NOT BECOME A FEDERAL HOLIDAY is a bit baffling.

It truly needs to be a day of remembrance to the importance of being an American, being thankful for life and honoring the lives of those killed and those who sacrificed their lives to save others. It’s not just another day that should just be swept to the side as if it’s an ordinary day, because it is not. It is a day that completely changed the United States as we know it, and it should never be forgotten.