SAN FRANCISCO- A San Francisco resident has been arrested for allegedly opening fire during two illegal sideshow activities throughout the city.

On December 8, San Francisco Police officers responded to reports of shots fired located on Barneveld and McKinnon Avenues at approximately 12:11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw an illegal sideshow taking place alongside bystanders. The crowd dispersed after they saw police approaching. The San Francisco Police Department took shell castings from the scene for evidence.

A month later on January 5, a Bayview sergeant on patrol witnessed another illegal sideshow taking place. According to a statement, the sergeant heard gunshots while waiting for backup. He then collected the shell castings for evidence.

Through an investigation, SFPD identified Victor Navarro-Flores, 21, in connection with both shootings. Navarro has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and probation violation.

Police are still investigating the December 8 and January 5 sideshows. If you have any information regarding either incident, contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.