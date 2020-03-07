SAN FRANCISCO—On January 30, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrested Victor Navarro-Flores, 21, in connection with two sideshow shooting incidents.

The first sideshow occurred on December 8, 2019 around 12:11 a.m. As officers reported to Barneveld and McKinnon Avenues after receiving a call of shots fired, participants in the illegal sideshow and onlookers fled the scene. Officers recovered several shell casings from the scene.

On January 5, 2020, a sergeant was on a routine patrol at the same intersection and discovered an illegal sideshow in progress around 5 a.m. As they waited for backup to arrive, the sergeant heard “several gunshots” ring out as the crowd dispersed. Authorities collected shell castings for evidence. The SFPD Crime Gun Investigations Center took over the investigation once the two incidents appeared related and identified Victor Navarro-Flores, 21, in connection with both shootings. Navarro was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and probation violation.

Police are still investigating the December 8 and January 5 sideshows. If you have any information regarding either incident, contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

Written By Jessica Stopper and Alyssia Castillo