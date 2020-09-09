SAN FRANCISCO—Town Hall, a restaurant located at 342 Howard street in San Francisco, is reopening for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining starting Wednesday, September 9.

The restaurant is famous for its Southern inspired American Regional dish announced its reopening after almost six month-close due to the restriction under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Hall commented on their website, “We are so excited to reopen our door on Wednesday, September 9th for dinner and brunch service on our patio and adjacent outdoor space!”

They will offer takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. Brunch hours are from Friday to Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner from Wednesday thru Sunday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lunch and Happy Hour are not currently served.