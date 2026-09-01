SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 30, the San Francisco Fire Department rescued a green parrot. The animals head got stuck between two pieces of glass on a third-floor balcony of an occupied building that’s under construction.

Firefighters assisted Officer Mullen on the call, where the SFFD went to the roof and lowered a ladder down to the balcony. They carefully slid the bird up to free it. They wrapped the bird in a towel and handed it off to Officer Mullen, who evaluated the animal. “Their wings, legs and neck were all ok, so Officer Mullen released the bird,” the SFFD stated.

Individuals can contact the SF Animal Care & Control at (415) 554-6364. For Emergency Dispatch contact the Animal Control Officers on duty from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. or email acc@sfgov.org. They are closed on Mondays.