HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 26, voice actor, Peter Cullen passed away at his home in Southern California at the age of 85. He was born and raised in Montreal, Canada. It wouldn’t be long before the sound of his voice would take him to Universal City, California.



Cullen’s greatest talent was in his voice. For decades, he was the sound of the most characters from the beginning of his career with the Smothers Brothers, appearances on Sonny and Cher, to G.I. Joe, and the Transformer character, Optimus Prime. It may be the voice of Eeyore, Walt Disney’s gloomiest donkey ever, that may bring the childhood memories flooding back.



Over the years, he’d tell his interviewers of the awesome moment he discovered his voice talent. He was an 8-year-old boy, at home on the farm. He was in the barn and made a loud noise, instantly getting the attention of all the cows in the barn. Deciding this was awesome, his talent only continued to flourish.



For a long time, the young actor was unaware of just how talented he was. Cullen was getting tons of fan mail that Hasbro did not share with him. Cullen is credited with over 200 voices and acting credits.



He was one of the first actors inducted into the Hasbro Hall of Fame. In 2011, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program.



In December 2023, Peter Cullen was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.



“If you do something you love, that’s what I tell kids, if you find something you love to do, do it, stick with it, and you’ll never work a day in your life. You love it, it’s just a holiday,” Peter Cullen stated his advice in a 2023 interview.



Peter Cullen is survived by his wife, Brandi Cullen and their four children; Clay, Angus, Claire, and Pilar E. Cullen and three grandchildren.



The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 12:30 P.M to 1:30 P.M. at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills Hall of Liberty.